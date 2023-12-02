Jamie Benn and the Dallas Stars will play on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Prop bets for Benn are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jamie Benn vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and NHL Network

BSSW, BSSUN, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Benn Season Stats Insights

Benn has averaged 15:11 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +3).

In four of 21 games this season, Benn has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 10 of 21 games this season, Benn has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Benn has an assist in eight of 21 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Benn has an implied probability of 50% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 35.7% of Benn going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Benn Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning have given up 85 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 31st in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -3 goal differential ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 21 Games 2 15 Points 2 4 Goals 1 11 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.