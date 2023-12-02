The Houston Christian Huskies (0-5) travel to face the Rice Owls (2-5) after losing three consecutive road games. It tips at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Rice vs. Houston Christian matchup.

Houston Christian vs. Rice Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas

Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Houston Christian vs. Rice Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Rice Moneyline Houston Christian Moneyline BetMGM Rice (-19.5) 169.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Rice (-19.5) 169.5 -3500 +1200 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Houston Christian vs. Rice Betting Trends

Houston Christian is 3-2-0 ATS this season.

The Huskies have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 19.5-point underdogs.

Rice has a record of 2-4-0 against the spread this season.

So far this season, four out of the Owls' six games have hit the over.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.