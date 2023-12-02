Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hardeman County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 12:32 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Hardeman County, Texas today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Hardeman County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Quanah High School at Winters High School
- Game Time: 11:40 AM CT on December 2
- Location: Haskell, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
