We have an exciting high school clash -- Lubbock Christian School vs. First Baptist Academy - Dallas -- in Lubbock, TX on Saturday, December 2, beginning at 7:00 PM CT.

Dallas vs. Lubbock Chr. Game Information

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 2
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Lubbock, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Dallas County Games This Week

DeSoto High School at Cedar Hill High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
  • Location: Dallas, TX
  • Conference: 6A - District 11
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Forney High School at Lancaster High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
  • Location: Rockwall, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Duncanville High School at Westfield High School

  • Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 2
  • Location: Austin, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lovejoy High School at South Oak Cliff High School

  • Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 2
  • Location: Arlington, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

DeSoto High School at Cedar Hill High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 2
  • Location: Cedar Hill, TX
  • Conference: 6A - District 11
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

