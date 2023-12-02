The Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (4-2) aim to continue a three-game winning stretch when they host the Abilene Christian Wildcats (4-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at William R. Johnson Coliseum.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to check out our score predictions!

Abilene Christian Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other WAC Games

Abilene Christian vs. SFA Scoring Comparison

The Wildcats put up 8.0 more points per game (72.8) than the Ladyjacks allow their opponents to score (64.8).

When it scores more than 64.8 points, Abilene Christian is 4-0.

SFA's record is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 72.8 points.

The Ladyjacks put up 79.0 points per game, 15.8 more points than the 63.2 the Wildcats give up.

When SFA scores more than 63.2 points, it is 4-1.

Abilene Christian is 4-2 when giving up fewer than 79.0 points.

The Ladyjacks shoot 40.8% from the field, the same percentage the Wildcats concede defensively.

The Wildcats shoot 41.8% from the field, 3.3% higher than the Ladyjacks concede.

Abilene Christian Leaders

Bella Earle: 11.7 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.3 STL, 41.4 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (10-for-27)

11.7 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.3 STL, 41.4 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (10-for-27) Payton Hull: 17.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 54.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (21-for-42)

17.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 54.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (21-for-42) Aspen Thornton: 11.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 38.9 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (14-for-28)

11.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 38.9 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (14-for-28) Addison Martin: 9.6 PTS, 40.4 FG%

9.6 PTS, 40.4 FG% Emma Troxell: 6.0 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14)

Abilene Christian Schedule