Abilene Christian vs. SFA December 2 Tickets & Start Time
The Abilene Christian Wildcats (2-2, 0-0 WAC) face the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (2-1, 0-0 WAC) in a matchup of WAC teams at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN+.
Abilene Christian vs. SFA Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Abilene Christian Top Players (2022-23)
- Tobias Cameron: 9.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Damien Daniels: 8.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Airion Simmons: 9.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Ali Abdou Dibba: 9.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Immanuel Allen: 10.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
SFA Top Players (2022-23)
- Sadaidriene Hall: 13.1 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- AJ Cajuste: 9.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Nigel Hawkins: 11.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Latrell Jossell: 11.8 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Nana Antwi-Boasiako: 7.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK
Abilene Christian vs. SFA Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Abilene Christian Rank
|Abilene Christian AVG
|SFA AVG
|SFA Rank
|95th
|75.0
|Points Scored
|75.8
|77th
|211th
|71.1
|Points Allowed
|70.0
|174th
|298th
|29.6
|Rebounds
|31.4
|201st
|142nd
|8.9
|Off. Rebounds
|9.2
|109th
|219th
|7.0
|3pt Made
|6.3
|288th
|24th
|15.7
|Assists
|15.1
|46th
|224th
|12.3
|Turnovers
|14.4
|342nd
