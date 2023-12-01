Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Wood County This Week
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football is happening this week in Wood County, Texas, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Wood County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Jacksboro High School at Gunter High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Denton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Malakoff High School at Winnsboro High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Forney, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
