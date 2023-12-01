The college basketball lineup on Friday is not one to miss. The matchups include the Jackson State Tigers taking on the Kansas State Wildcats at Bramlage Coliseum.

How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games

UC Riverside Highlanders vs. Merrimack Warriors

Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET Venue: Hammel Court

Hammel Court Location: North Andover, Massachusetts

How to Watch UC Riverside vs. Merrimack

TV: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Florida A&M Rattlers vs. Sam Houston Bearkats

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Venue: Bernard Johnson Coliseum

Bernard Johnson Coliseum Location: Huntsville, Texas

How to Watch Florida A&M vs. Sam Houston

James Madison Dukes vs. Liberty Lady Flames

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Venue: Liberty Arena

Liberty Arena Location: Lynchburg, Virginia

How to Watch JMU vs. Liberty

No. 3 Stanford Cardinal vs. San Diego State Aztecs

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Venue: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl

Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl Location: San Diego, California

How to Watch Stanford vs. San Diego State

TV: Stadium

Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Tennessee State Tigers vs. Cincinnati Bearcats

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Fifth Third Arena

Fifth Third Arena Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

How to Watch Tennessee State vs. Cincinnati

UMass Minutewomen vs. Yale Bulldogs

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: John J. Lee Amphitheater

John J. Lee Amphitheater Location: New Haven, Connecticut

How to Watch UMass vs. Yale

Grambling Tigers vs. Oklahoma Sooners

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Lloyd Noble Center

Lloyd Noble Center Location: Norman, Oklahoma

How to Watch Grambling vs. Oklahoma

Jacksonville Dolphins vs. Florida International Panthers

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Ocean Bank Convocation Center

Ocean Bank Convocation Center Location: Miami, Florida

How to Watch Jacksonville vs. Florida International

Purdue Boilermakers vs. Dayton Flyers

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: UD Arena

UD Arena Location: Dayton, Ohio

How to Watch Purdue vs. Dayton

Houston Christian Huskies vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: United Supermarkets Arena

United Supermarkets Arena Location: Lubbock, Texas

How to Watch Houston Christian vs. Texas Tech