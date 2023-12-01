Friday's game at United Supermarkets Arena has the Texas Tech Red Raiders (8-0) matching up with the Houston Christian Huskies (3-4) at 7:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 77-49 win, as our model heavily favors Texas Tech.

The Red Raiders are coming off of a 60-54 win over UC Irvine in their last game on Wednesday.

Texas Tech vs. Houston Christian Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Texas Tech vs. Houston Christian Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas Tech 77, Houston Christian 49

Other Big 12 Predictions

Texas Tech Schedule Analysis

On November 25 against the Santa Clara Broncos, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 72) in our computer rankings, the Red Raiders claimed their best win of the season, a 61-56 victory at a neutral site.

Texas Tech has one win over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 19th-most in Division 1.

The Red Raiders have the most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation (four).

Texas Tech has three wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 49th-most in Division 1.

Texas Tech 2023-24 Best Wins

61-56 over Santa Clara (No. 72) on November 25

61-44 at home over Lamar (No. 108) on November 13

63-58 at home over UTSA (No. 119) on November 20

60-54 at home over UC Irvine (No. 145) on November 29

79-72 over Rutgers (No. 192) on November 24

Texas Tech Leaders

Bailey Maupin: 17.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.9 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37)

17.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.9 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37) Jasmine Shavers: 15.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 42.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (12-for-36)

15.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 42.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (12-for-36) Kilah Freelon: 9.3 PTS, 7.4 REB, 49.0 FG%

9.3 PTS, 7.4 REB, 49.0 FG% Jordyn Merritt: 7.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 1.1 BLK, 36.1 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)

7.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 1.1 BLK, 36.1 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17) Elina Arike: 5.1 PTS, 46.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

Texas Tech Performance Insights

The Red Raiders are outscoring opponents by 16.9 points per game with a +135 scoring differential overall. They put up 72.5 points per game (98th in college basketball) and allow 55.6 per outing (51st in college basketball).

