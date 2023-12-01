How to Watch the Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Idaho Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (3-3) aim to stop a three-game road losing skid at the Idaho Vandals (4-2) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.
Texas A&M-Commerce Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: ICCU Arena in Moscow, Idaho
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Idaho Scoring Comparison
- The Lions put up an average of 71.5 points per game, 19.5 more points than the 52 the Vandals allow.
- Texas A&M-Commerce is 3-1 when it scores more than 52 points.
- Idaho's record is 4-2 when it gives up fewer than 71.5 points.
- The Vandals record 63.7 points per game, 11.1 fewer points than the 74.8 the Lions give up.
- Texas A&M-Commerce has a 2-0 record when allowing fewer than 63.7 points.
- The Vandals shoot 38.2% from the field, 4.9% lower than the Lions allow defensively.
- The Lions' 37.2 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Vandals have conceded.
Texas A&M-Commerce Leaders
- Mia Deck: 12.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 29.9 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30)
- Jordyn Newsome: 13.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.2 FG%, 43.2 3PT% (16-for-37)
- Mary Delgado: 13.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.5 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29)
- Ahmya Boyce: 10.5 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 52.6 3PT% (10-for-19)
- Dorian Norris: 5.7 PTS, 32.4 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13)
Texas A&M-Commerce Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ Texas Tech
|L 91-45
|United Supermarkets Arena
|11/20/2023
|Utah Tech
|W 84-75
|Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
|11/29/2023
|@ Washington State
|L 111-50
|Beasley Coliseum
|12/1/2023
|@ Idaho
|-
|ICCU Arena
|12/5/2023
|Southern Utah
|-
|Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
|12/8/2023
|Houston
|-
|Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
