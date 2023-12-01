The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (3-3) aim to stop a three-game road losing skid at the Idaho Vandals (4-2) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Texas A&M-Commerce Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: ICCU Arena in Moscow, Idaho

ICCU Arena in Moscow, Idaho TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Southland Games

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Idaho Scoring Comparison

The Lions put up an average of 71.5 points per game, 19.5 more points than the 52 the Vandals allow.

Texas A&M-Commerce is 3-1 when it scores more than 52 points.

Idaho's record is 4-2 when it gives up fewer than 71.5 points.

The Vandals record 63.7 points per game, 11.1 fewer points than the 74.8 the Lions give up.

Texas A&M-Commerce has a 2-0 record when allowing fewer than 63.7 points.

The Vandals shoot 38.2% from the field, 4.9% lower than the Lions allow defensively.

The Lions' 37.2 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Vandals have conceded.

Texas A&M-Commerce Leaders

Mia Deck: 12.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 29.9 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30)

12.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 29.9 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30) Jordyn Newsome: 13.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.2 FG%, 43.2 3PT% (16-for-37)

13.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.2 FG%, 43.2 3PT% (16-for-37) Mary Delgado: 13.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.5 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29)

13.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.5 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29) Ahmya Boyce: 10.5 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 52.6 3PT% (10-for-19)

10.5 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 52.6 3PT% (10-for-19) Dorian Norris: 5.7 PTS, 32.4 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas A&M-Commerce Schedule