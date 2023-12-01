Spurs vs. Pelicans Injury Report Today - December 1
The San Antonio Spurs (3-15) are dealing with just one player on the injury report as they ready for their Friday, December 1 game against the New Orleans Pelicans (10-9) at Smoothie King Center, which starts at 8:00 PM ET.
The Spurs' last outing was a 137-135 loss to the Hawks on Thursday. Jeremy Sochan scored a team-leading 33 points for the Spurs in the loss.
San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Doug McDermott
|SF
|Out
|Illness
|6.4
|1.1
|1.8
New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today
Pelicans Injuries: Trey Murphy III: Questionable (Knee), Jose Alvarado: Questionable (Undisclosed), Matt Ryan: Questionable (Calf), Larry Nance Jr.: Out (Rib)
Spurs vs. Pelicans Game Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: BSNO and BSSW
Spurs vs. Pelicans Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Pelicans
|-12.5
|236.5
