The San Antonio Spurs (3-15) are dealing with just one player on the injury report as they ready for their Friday, December 1 game against the New Orleans Pelicans (10-9) at Smoothie King Center, which starts at 8:00 PM ET.

The Spurs' last outing was a 137-135 loss to the Hawks on Thursday. Jeremy Sochan scored a team-leading 33 points for the Spurs in the loss.

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Doug McDermott SF Out Illness 6.4 1.1 1.8

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today

Pelicans Injuries: Trey Murphy III: Questionable (Knee), Jose Alvarado: Questionable (Undisclosed), Matt Ryan: Questionable (Calf), Larry Nance Jr.: Out (Rib)

Spurs vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: BSNO and BSSW

Spurs vs. Pelicans Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Pelicans -12.5 236.5

