At Smoothie King Center on Friday, December 1, 2023, the San Antonio Spurs (3-15) will attempt to end a 13-game losing skid when visiting the New Orleans Pelicans (10-9) at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on BSNO and BSSW.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Spurs vs. Pelicans matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Spurs vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and BSSW

BSNO and BSSW Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Spurs vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Pelicans Moneyline Spurs Moneyline BetMGM Pelicans (-12.5) 236.5 -750 +525 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Pelicans (-12.5) 235 -750 +530 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Spurs vs Pelicans Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Spurs vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Pelicans have a +8 scoring differential, putting up 113.4 points per game (16th in the league) and allowing 113 (16th in the NBA).

The Spurs have been outscored by 12.3 points per game (posting 111.8 points per game, 21st in league, while allowing 124.1 per contest, 28th in NBA) and have a -221 scoring differential.

These two teams are scoring 225.2 points per game between them, 11.3 fewer than this matchup's total.

These teams surrender 237.1 points per game combined, 0.6 more points than this matchup's total.

New Orleans is 11-8-0 ATS this season.

San Antonio has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Spurs and Pelicans NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Spurs +50000 +30000 - Pelicans +5000 +2000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.