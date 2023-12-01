Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Montague County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Montague County, Texas, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Montague County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sacred Heart School of Muenster at Saint Jo High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Saint Jo, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
