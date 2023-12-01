Keldon Johnson and his San Antonio Spurs teammates will face the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on November 30, Johnson posted 22 points and 11 rebounds in a 137-135 loss versus the Hawks.

With prop bets available for Johnson, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Keldon Johnson Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 16.9 16.9 Rebounds 5.5 6.5 7.3 Assists 3.5 4.2 4.3 PRA -- 27.6 28.5 PR -- 23.4 24.2 3PM 2.5 2.0 2.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Johnson's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Keldon Johnson Insights vs. the Pelicans

Johnson has taken 13.5 shots per game this season and made 6.4 per game, which account for 14.0% and 14.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's taken 5.6 threes per game, or 14.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Spurs rank 10th in possessions per game with 106. His opponents, the Pelicans, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking seventh with 102.1 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Pelicans have conceded 113 points per game, which is 16th-best in the league.

The Pelicans are the 24th-ranked team in the league, allowing 44.9 rebounds per game.

The Pelicans are the 24th-ranked squad in the league, giving up 27.2 assists per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Pelicans have given up 13.1 makes per game, 20th in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Keldon Johnson vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/2/2022 36 15 6 3 1 0 0 11/23/2022 16 5 1 0 0 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.