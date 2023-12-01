Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Johnson County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Johnson County, Texas, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Johnson County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rio Vista High School at Callisburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Callisburg, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.