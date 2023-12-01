How to Watch Incarnate Word vs. Bethune-Cookman on TV or Live Stream - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-4) will attempt to snap a three-game losing streak when hosting the Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-4) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Moore Gymnasium. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on YouTube.
Incarnate Word vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Moore Gymnasium in Daytona Beach, Florida
- TV: YouTube
Incarnate Word Stats Insights
- The Cardinals have shot at a 44.5% clip from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points above the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.
- Incarnate Word is 3-2 when it shoots higher than 42.2% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the country, the Cardinals rank 67th.
- The Cardinals put up 8.2 more points per game (77.6) than the Wildcats give up (69.4).
- Incarnate Word has put together a 2-2 record in games it scores more than 69.4 points.
Incarnate Word Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Incarnate Word averaged 75.5 points per game at home last season, and 67 on the road.
- At home, the Cardinals gave up 70.5 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 78.5.
- Beyond the arc, Incarnate Word knocked down more 3-pointers on the road (6.6 per game) than at home (6.1) last season, but it put up a lower percentage on the road (34.4%) than at home (36.2%).
Incarnate Word Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Jacksonville State
|W 67-66
|McDermott Center
|11/25/2023
|@ UTSA
|L 90-80
|UTSA Convocation Center
|11/26/2023
|Jacksonville State
|L 67-65
|UTSA Convocation Center
|12/1/2023
|@ Bethune-Cookman
|-
|Moore Gymnasium
|12/9/2023
|Northern Arizona
|-
|McDermott Center
|12/13/2023
|@ Rice
|-
|Tudor Fieldhouse
