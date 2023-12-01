The No. 6 Houston Cougars (7-0) will look to build on a seven-game winning run when visiting the Xavier Musketeers (4-3) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Cintas Center. This matchup is at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Houston vs. Xavier Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Houston Stats Insights

  • The Cougars are shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points higher than the 38.8% the Musketeers allow to opponents.
  • Houston has a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 38.8% from the field.
  • The Cougars are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Musketeers sit at 120th.
  • The 76.3 points per game the Cougars put up are eight more points than the Musketeers give up (68.3).
  • Houston has a 6-0 record when putting up more than 68.3 points.

Houston Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In home games last season, Houston posted 1.7 more points per game (77.3) than it did when playing on the road (75.6).
  • In home games, the Cougars gave up 6.5 fewer points per game (54.4) than on the road (60.9).
  • In home games, Houston sunk 0.9 fewer treys per game (7.9) than in away games (8.8). It also owned a worse three-point percentage at home (34%) compared to in road games (39.3%).

Houston Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 Utah W 76-66 TD Arena
11/19/2023 Dayton W 69-55 TD Arena
11/24/2023 Montana W 79-44 Fertitta Center
12/1/2023 @ Xavier - Cintas Center
12/6/2023 Rice - Fertitta Center
12/9/2023 Jackson State - Fertitta Center

