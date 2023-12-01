Houston vs. Xavier: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 1
The No. 6 Houston Cougars (7-0) are favored (-7.5) to extend a seven-game win streak when they visit the Xavier Musketeers (4-3) at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Cintas Center. The game airs on Fox Sports 1. The over/under for the matchup is 138.5.
Houston vs. Xavier Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, December 1, 2023
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Where: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Cintas Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Houston
|-7.5
|138.5
Houston Betting Records & Stats
- Houston's games have gone over 138.5 points only once this season (in seven contests).
- Houston has an average point total of 125.3 in its contests this year, 13.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Cougars have a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- Houston has been listed as the favorite four times this season and has won all of those games.
- The Cougars are undefeated in four games this season when favored by -375 or more on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 78.9% chance to win.
Houston vs. Xavier Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 138.5
|% of Games Over 138.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Houston
|1
|14.3%
|76.3
|153.4
|49
|117.3
|132.8
|Xavier
|5
|83.3%
|77.1
|153.4
|68.3
|117.3
|147.7
Additional Houston Insights & Trends
- The Cougars record eight more points per game (76.3) than the Musketeers give up (68.3).
- When Houston puts up more than 68.3 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
Houston vs. Xavier Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Houston
|4-3-0
|4-3
|1-6-0
|Xavier
|3-3-0
|1-0
|3-3-0
Houston vs. Xavier Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Houston
|Xavier
|16-2
|Home Record
|15-2
|11-0
|Away Record
|7-4
|8-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-7-0
|6-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-4-0
|77.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|83.6
|75.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|80.5
|7-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|12-3-0
|5-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-5-0
