How to Watch the Houston Christian vs. Texas Tech Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Houston Christian Huskies (3-4) will visit the Texas Tech Red Raiders (8-0) after losing four consecutive road games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023.
Houston Christian Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Houston Christian vs. Texas Tech Scoring Comparison
- The Huskies' 58.9 points per game are only 3.3 more points than the 55.6 the Red Raiders give up.
- When it scores more than 55.6 points, Houston Christian is 3-1.
- Texas Tech is 6-0 when it gives up fewer than 58.9 points.
- The Red Raiders put up 5.6 more points per game (72.5) than the Huskies give up (66.9).
- When Texas Tech puts up more than 66.9 points, it is 4-0.
- Houston Christian has a 3-2 record when allowing fewer than 72.5 points.
- The Red Raiders shoot 42.2% from the field, 3.6% higher than the Huskies allow defensively.
Houston Christian Leaders
- Kennedy Wilson: 12.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 41.5 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)
- N'Denasija Collins: 12.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 48.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)
- Enya Maguire: 9.6 PTS, 36.1 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (15-for-44)
- Amy Cotton: 4.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.4 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)
- Jo Oly: 4.4 PTS, 32.6 FG%
Houston Christian Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|@ Texas A&M
|L 80-35
|Reed Arena
|11/22/2023
|Mount Saint Joseph
|W 80-46
|Sharp Gymnasium
|11/27/2023
|Howard Payne
|W 79-51
|Sharp Gymnasium
|12/1/2023
|@ Texas Tech
|-
|United Supermarkets Arena
|12/4/2023
|@ Wichita State
|-
|Charles Koch Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Kansas
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
