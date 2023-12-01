Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Harrison County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Harrison County, Texas today, and info on how to watch these games is available right here.
Harrison County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Greenville High School at Hallsville High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Royse City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
