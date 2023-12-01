On Friday, December 1 at 7:00 PM CT, Forney High School is away from home against Lancaster High School.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Forney vs. Lancaster Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 1

Friday, December 1 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Rockwall, TX

Rockwall, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Dallas County Games This Week

DeSoto High School at Cedar Hill High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1

7:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX Conference: 6A - District 11

6A - District 11 How to Stream: Watch Here

Duncanville High School at Westfield High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 2

3:00 PM CT on December 2 Location: Austin, TX

Austin, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Lovejoy High School at South Oak Cliff High School

Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 2

3:30 PM CT on December 2 Location: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

First Baptist Academy - Dallas at Lubbock Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 2

7:00 PM CT on December 2 Location: Lubbock, TX

Lubbock, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

DeSoto High School at Cedar Hill High School