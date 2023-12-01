Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cooke County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 12:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Cooke County, Texas today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Cooke County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Gainesville High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Gainesville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rio Vista High School at Callisburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Callisburg, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
