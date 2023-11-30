Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Young County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:36 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Young County, Texas today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Young County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Merkel High School at Graham High School
- Game Time: 10:20 AM CT on November 30
- Location: Haskell, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Archer City High School at Newcastle High School
- Game Time: 3:40 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Newcastle, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bethesda Christian School at Newcastle High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Archer City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holliday High School at Graham High School
- Game Time: 6:20 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Haskell, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Newcastle High School at Archer City High School
- Game Time: 7:40 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Archer City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
