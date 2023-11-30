The UTSA Roadrunners (4-2) battle the Texas State Bobcats (3-2) at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

UTSA Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

UTSA vs. Texas State Scoring Comparison

The Bobcats score an average of 68.8 points per game, 7.3 more points than the 61.5 the Roadrunners give up.

When it scores more than 61.5 points, Texas State is 3-1.

UTSA is 4-1 when it allows fewer than 68.8 points.

The 61.7 points per game the Roadrunners average are only 4.7 more points than the Bobcats give up (57).

UTSA is 4-1 when scoring more than 57 points.

Texas State is 2-1 when allowing fewer than 61.7 points.

The Roadrunners are making 39.8% of their shots from the field, 3.8% higher than the Bobcats allow to opponents (36%).

The Bobcats' 39.9 shooting percentage from the field is only 5.1 higher than the Roadrunners have conceded.

UTSA Leaders

Kyra White: 11.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 31.9 FG%, 40 3PT% (10-for-25)

11.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 31.9 FG%, 40 3PT% (10-for-25) Sidney Love: 13.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 42.9 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

13.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 42.9 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Elyssa Coleman: 8 PTS, 2.3 BLK, 41.8 FG%

8 PTS, 2.3 BLK, 41.8 FG% Maya Linton: 6.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.3 FG%

6.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.3 FG% Idara Udo: 5.2 PTS, 7 REB, 1.3 BLK, 40.6 FG%

