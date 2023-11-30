The UTSA Roadrunners (4-2) battle the Texas State Bobcats (3-2) at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

UTSA Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
UTSA vs. Texas State Scoring Comparison

  • The Bobcats score an average of 68.8 points per game, 7.3 more points than the 61.5 the Roadrunners give up.
  • When it scores more than 61.5 points, Texas State is 3-1.
  • UTSA is 4-1 when it allows fewer than 68.8 points.
  • The 61.7 points per game the Roadrunners average are only 4.7 more points than the Bobcats give up (57).
  • UTSA is 4-1 when scoring more than 57 points.
  • Texas State is 2-1 when allowing fewer than 61.7 points.
  • The Roadrunners are making 39.8% of their shots from the field, 3.8% higher than the Bobcats allow to opponents (36%).
  • The Bobcats' 39.9 shooting percentage from the field is only 5.1 higher than the Roadrunners have conceded.

UTSA Leaders

  • Kyra White: 11.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 31.9 FG%, 40 3PT% (10-for-25)
  • Sidney Love: 13.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 42.9 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)
  • Elyssa Coleman: 8 PTS, 2.3 BLK, 41.8 FG%
  • Maya Linton: 6.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.3 FG%
  • Idara Udo: 5.2 PTS, 7 REB, 1.3 BLK, 40.6 FG%

UTSA Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 @ UT Arlington W 70-66 College Park Center
11/20/2023 @ Texas Tech L 63-58 United Supermarkets Arena
11/25/2023 @ Sam Houston W 63-56 Bernard Johnson Coliseum
11/30/2023 Texas State - UTSA Convocation Center
12/3/2023 UTEP - UTSA Convocation Center
12/14/2023 Houston - UTSA Convocation Center

