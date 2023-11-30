The Colorado State Rams (5-0) will try to continue a five-game winning run when hitting the road against the UTEP Miners (4-3) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Don Haskins Center. It airs at 9:00 PM ET.

UTEP Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  Watch this game on ESPN+

UTEP vs. Colorado State Scoring Comparison

  • The Rams' 74.6 points per game are just 4.3 more points than the 70.3 the Miners give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 70.3 points, Colorado State is 2-0.
  • UTEP has a 3-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 74.6 points.
  • The Miners score 68.9 points per game, 20.5 more points than the 48.4 the Rams give up.
  • When UTEP puts up more than 48.4 points, it is 4-2.
  • Colorado State is 5-0 when giving up fewer than 68.9 points.
  • The Miners are making 40.2% of their shots from the field, 10.9% higher than the Rams allow to opponents (29.3%).

UTEP Leaders

  • Jane Asinde: 17.7 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.3 STL, 43.7 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10)
  • Erin Wilson: 13.4 PTS, 9 REB, 1.4 STL, 46.4 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8)
  • Delma Zita: 7 PTS, 2 STL, 41.9 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)
  • Adhel Tac: 8 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)
  • Mahri Petree: 6.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.3 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

UTEP Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Lamar L 56-44 McArthur Center
11/23/2023 TCU L 85-56 McArthur Center
11/26/2023 North Alabama W 95-88 Don Haskins Center
11/30/2023 Colorado State - Don Haskins Center
12/3/2023 @ UTSA - UTSA Convocation Center
12/9/2023 Portland - Don Haskins Center

