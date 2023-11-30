Will Tony Pollard Score a Touchdown Against the Seahawks on Thursday Night Football in Week 13?
When the Dallas Cowboys and the Seattle Seahawks go head to head in Week 13 on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET, will Tony Pollard score a touchdown? To check out how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to cash his anytime TD prop, keep reading.
Will Tony Pollard score a touchdown against the Seahawks?
Odds to score a TD this game: -145 (Bet $14.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)
- Pollard's team-high 669 rushing yards (60.8 per game) have come on 160 carries, with four touchdowns.
- Pollard also has 39 catches for 233 yards (21.2 per game).
- Pollard has recorded multiple rushing touchdowns once this season. He has scored on the ground in three games in all.
Tony Pollard Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Giants
|14
|70
|2
|2
|12
|0
|Week 2
|Jets
|25
|72
|0
|7
|37
|0
|Week 3
|@Cardinals
|23
|122
|0
|3
|-1
|0
|Week 4
|Patriots
|11
|47
|0
|3
|13
|0
|Week 5
|@49ers
|8
|29
|0
|4
|35
|0
|Week 6
|@Chargers
|15
|30
|0
|6
|80
|0
|Week 8
|Rams
|12
|53
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 9
|@Eagles
|12
|51
|0
|3
|12
|0
|Week 10
|Giants
|15
|55
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Panthers
|12
|61
|1
|4
|19
|0
|Week 12
|Commanders
|13
|79
|1
|6
|24
|0
