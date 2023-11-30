How to Watch Texas vs. Texas State on TV or Live Stream - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas State Bobcats (3-4) face the No. 16 Texas Longhorns (5-1) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Moody Center. It tips at 9:00 PM ET on Longhorn Network.
Texas vs. Texas State Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- TV: LHN
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
Texas Stats Insights
- This season, the Longhorns have a 51.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.3% higher than the 43.1% of shots the Bobcats' opponents have hit.
- Texas has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.1% from the field.
- The Longhorns are the 180th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bobcats sit at 289th.
- The Longhorns put up 82.0 points per game, 12.0 more points than the 70.0 the Bobcats give up.
- Texas is 5-1 when scoring more than 70.0 points.
Texas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- When playing at home last season, Texas averaged 15.4 more points per game (84.8) than it did in away games (69.4).
- In home games, the Longhorns surrendered 4.6 fewer points per game (67.4) than in road games (72.0).
- In home games, Texas sunk 1.8 more three-pointers per game (8.1) than when playing on the road (6.3). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (36.2%) compared to on the road (31.8%).
Texas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Louisville
|W 81-80
|Madison Square Garden
|11/20/2023
|UConn
|L 81-71
|Madison Square Garden
|11/26/2023
|Wyoming
|W 86-63
|Moody Center
|11/30/2023
|Texas State
|-
|Moody Center
|12/6/2023
|@ Marquette
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|12/9/2023
|Houston Christian
|-
|Moody Center
