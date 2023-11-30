The Texas State Bobcats (3-4) face the No. 16 Texas Longhorns (5-1) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Moody Center. It tips at 9:00 PM ET on Longhorn Network.

Texas vs. Texas State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
  • TV: LHN

Texas Stats Insights

  • This season, the Longhorns have a 51.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.3% higher than the 43.1% of shots the Bobcats' opponents have hit.
  • Texas has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.1% from the field.
  • The Longhorns are the 180th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bobcats sit at 289th.
  • The Longhorns put up 82.0 points per game, 12.0 more points than the 70.0 the Bobcats give up.
  • Texas is 5-1 when scoring more than 70.0 points.

Texas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • When playing at home last season, Texas averaged 15.4 more points per game (84.8) than it did in away games (69.4).
  • In home games, the Longhorns surrendered 4.6 fewer points per game (67.4) than in road games (72.0).
  • In home games, Texas sunk 1.8 more three-pointers per game (8.1) than when playing on the road (6.3). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (36.2%) compared to on the road (31.8%).

Texas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 Louisville W 81-80 Madison Square Garden
11/20/2023 UConn L 81-71 Madison Square Garden
11/26/2023 Wyoming W 86-63 Moody Center
11/30/2023 Texas State - Moody Center
12/6/2023 @ Marquette - Fiserv Forum
12/9/2023 Houston Christian - Moody Center

