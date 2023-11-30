The Butler Bulldogs (3-0) meet the Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-0) at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. This contest is available on Fox Sports 1.

Texas Tech vs. Butler Game Information

Texas Tech Top Players (2022-23)

  • De'Vion Harmon: 13.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Kevin Obanor: 14.4 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jaylon Tyson: 10.7 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Daniel Batcho: 7.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Pop Isaacs: 11.5 PTS, 2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

Butler Top Players (2022-23)

  • Simas Lukosius: 11.6 PTS, 4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jayden Taylor: 12.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Manny Bates: 11.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.9 BLK
  • Eric Hunter Jr.: 8.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Chuck Harris: 10.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Texas Tech vs. Butler Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Butler Rank Butler AVG Texas Tech AVG Texas Tech Rank
328th 65.3 Points Scored 73.3 136th
112th 67.9 Points Allowed 69 141st
357th 27.4 Rebounds 32.7 114th
351st 5.6 Off. Rebounds 9 133rd
274th 6.5 3pt Made 7.2 200th
211th 12.6 Assists 12.9 186th
113th 11.2 Turnovers 12.8 272nd

