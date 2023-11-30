The Butler Bulldogs (5-2) square off against the Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

Texas Tech vs. Butler Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Texas Tech Stats Insights

  • The Red Raiders' 41.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.1 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (38.3%).
  • Texas Tech has put together a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 38.3% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the nation, the Red Raiders rank 143rd.
  • The Red Raiders score only 4.0 more points per game (69.3) than the Bulldogs give up (65.3).
  • Texas Tech is 4-1 when it scores more than 65.3 points.

Texas Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Texas Tech put up more points at home (77.4 per game) than on the road (66.0) last season.
  • At home, the Red Raiders conceded 68.4 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 72.1.
  • Texas Tech drained more 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than away (6.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.3%) than on the road (33.5%).

Texas Tech Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Villanova L 85-69 Imperial Arena
11/23/2023 Northern Iowa W 72-70 Imperial Arena
11/24/2023 Michigan W 73-57 Imperial Arena
11/30/2023 @ Butler - Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/6/2023 Omaha - United Supermarkets Arena
12/12/2023 Oral Roberts - United Supermarkets Arena

