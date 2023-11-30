Texas State vs. Texas: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 30
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 11:26 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Texas State Bobcats (3-4) go up against the Texas Longhorns (5-1) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Moody Center. It tips at 9:00 PM ET on LHN.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas vs. Texas State matchup.
Texas State vs. Texas Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: Longhorn Network
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Texas State vs. Texas Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas Moneyline
|Texas State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas (-18.5)
|138.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Texas (-19.5)
|138.5
|-4000
|+1400
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Texas State vs. Texas Betting Trends
- Texas State has put together a 3-4-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Texas has won two games against the spread this season.
- A total of four out of the Longhorns' six games this season have gone over the point total.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.