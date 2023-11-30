Victor Wembanyama is one of the players to watch on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, when the San Antonio Spurs (3-14) match up with the Atlanta Hawks (8-9) at Frost Bank Center.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Hawks

Game Day: Thursday, November 30

Thursday, November 30 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Frost Bank Center

Frost Bank Center Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW, BSSE

Spurs' Last Game

On Sunday, in their last game, the Spurs lost to the Nuggets 132-120. With 22 points, Wembanyama was their leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Victor Wembanyama 22 11 2 6 4 2 Devin Vassell 19 1 3 1 0 4 Malaki Branham 15 2 3 1 0 3

Spurs vs Hawks Additional Info

Spurs Players to Watch

Wembanyama averages 19.2 points, 9.5 boards and 2.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 2.6 blocks (third in league).

Keldon Johnson posts 16.6 points, 6.2 boards and 4.3 assists per contest, shooting 46.5% from the field and 34.8% from beyond the arc, with 2 made 3-pointers per game.

Zach Collins averages 14.1 points, 6.3 boards and 3.8 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Jeremy Sochan posts 10.4 points, 5.4 boards and 4.4 assists per contest, shooting 42.3% from the floor.

Devin Vassell's numbers on the season are 18.1 points, 3.4 boards and 2.8 assists per contest, shooting 49.4% from the field and 42.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Victor Wembanyama 19 10.3 3.2 1.3 2.7 1.3 Keldon Johnson 14.7 6.2 4 0.5 0.3 2 Zach Collins 14 6.1 3.4 0.6 0.7 1.2 Jeremy Sochan 11.7 5.5 4.2 0.6 0.2 1.1 Devin Vassell 12 2.4 2.2 0.6 0.1 2.1

