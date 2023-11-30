Player prop betting options for Trae Young, Victor Wembanyama and others are available in the Atlanta Hawks-San Antonio Spurs matchup at Frost Bank Center on Thursday (starting at 8:00 PM ET).

Spurs vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSSE

BSSW and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Spurs vs Hawks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -114) 10.5 (Over: +120) 2.5 (Over: -125) 1.5 (Over: -130)

The 19.2 points Wembanyama scores per game are 2.3 less than his over/under on Thursday.

He has collected 9.5 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Thursday's game (10.5).

Wembanyama's assist average -- 2.6 -- is higher than Thursday's assist over/under (2.5).

Wembanyama has hit 1.5 three-pointers per game, which equals his prop bet on Thursday.

NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -118) 3.5 (Over: +120) 10.5 (Over: -125) 2.5 (Over: -149)

The 26.5 points prop bet over/under set for Young on Thursday is 0.9 more than his scoring average on the season (25.6).

His per-game rebound average -- 2.9 -- is 0.6 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Thursday's game (3.5).

Young's year-long assist average -- 10.4 per game -- is 0.1 assists lower than Thursday's assist over/under (10.5).

Young has averaged 3.0 made three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (2.5).

Dejounte Murray Props

Thursday's over/under for Dejounte Murray is 20.5. That's 0.9 more than his season average.

He averages 1.2 less rebounds than his prop bet Thursday of 5.5.

Murray's assists average -- 5.4 -- is 0.1 lower than Thursday's prop bet.

His 2.2 made three-pointers average is 0.7 higher than his over/under on Thursday.

