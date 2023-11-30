The San Antonio Spurs (3-14) will host the Atlanta Hawks (8-9) after losing seven straight home games. The game tips at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

Spurs vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSSE

BSSW and BSSE Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Spurs vs. Hawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Spurs vs Hawks Additional Info

Spurs vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Hawks score 122.5 points per game (second in the NBA) and allow 121.5 (26th in the league) for a +16 scoring differential overall.

The Spurs' -219 scoring differential (being outscored by 12.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 110.5 points per game (25th in NBA) while giving up 123.4 per outing (28th in league).

These two teams are scoring 233 points per game between them, 12.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

These two teams allow a combined 244.9 points per game, 0.6 fewer points than this contest's total.

Atlanta has put together a 5-12-0 ATS record so far this year.

San Antonio has compiled a 6-11-0 ATS record so far this year.

Spurs Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Victor Wembanyama 21.5 -110 19.2

Spurs and Hawks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Spurs +50000 +30000 - Hawks +10000 +4000 -

