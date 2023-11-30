Dallas Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle will be up against the Seattle Seahawks and their 21st-ranked rushing defense in Week 13, with kickoff at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday.

This year, Dowdle has accumulated 246 rushing yards (22.4 ypg) on 58 total carries and has one rushing score. Dowdle also figures as a pass-catcher, catching 10 balls for 69 yards (6.3 ypg) and two TDs.

Dowdle vs. the Seahawks

Dowdle vs the Seahawks (since 2021): No games

No games The Seahawks have allowed 100 or more yards on the ground to two opposing rushers during the 2023 season.

Seattle has allowed one or more rushing TDs to 11 opposing players this year.

The Seahawks have let three opposing players to record two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The rush defense of the Seahawks is giving up 117.7 yards per contest on the ground this season, which ranks 21st in the NFL.

So far this year, the Seahawks have allowed 14 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.3 per game. That ranks 28th in the league.

Cowboys Player Previews

Rico Dowdle Rushing Props vs. the Seahawks

Rushing Yards: 19.5 (-111)

Dowdle Rushing Insights

Dowdle has gone over his rushing yards total one time in six opportunities this season.

The Cowboys have passed 56.0% of the time and run 44.0% this season. They rank first in the NFL in scoring.

He has handled 18.9% of his team's 307 rushing attempts this season (58).

Dowdle has rushed for a touchdown once this season in 11 games played.

He has 9.1% of his team's 33 offensive touchdowns this season (three).

He has 12 red zone rushing carries (16.9% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Rico Dowdle Receiving Props vs the Seahawks

Receiving Yards: 3.5 (-118)

Dowdle Receiving Insights

Dowdle, in two of four games this season, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Dowdle has received 2.8% of his team's 390 passing attempts this season (11 targets).

He averages 6.3 yards per target this season (69 yards on 11 targets).

Dowdle has had a touchdown catch in two of 11 games this season. He hauled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

With three red zone targets, Dowdle has been on the receiving end of 4.5% of his team's 67 red zone pass attempts.

Dowdle's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Commanders 11/23/2023 Week 12 3 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 15 YDS / 1 TD at Panthers 11/19/2023 Week 11 8 ATT / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / -3 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 11/12/2023 Week 10 12 ATT / 79 YDS / 1 TD TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 11/5/2023 Week 9 2 ATT / 8 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 10/29/2023 Week 8 5 ATT / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs

