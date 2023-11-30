Rico Dowdle was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Dallas Cowboys' Week 13 contest against the Seattle Seahawks starts at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday. If you're looking for Dowdle's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

On the ground, Dowdle has season stats of 58 rushes for 246 yards and one TD, averaging 4.2 yards per attempt. He also has 10 catches on 11 targets for 69 yards.

Rico Dowdle Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

The Cowboys have no other RB on the injury report.

Cowboys vs. Seahawks Game Info

Game Day: November 30, 2023

November 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM

Dowdle 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 58 246 1 4.2 11 10 69 2

Dowdle Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Giants 6 24 0 0 0 0 Week 2 Jets 7 26 0 1 17 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 4 21 0 3 25 1 Week 4 Patriots 3 9 0 1 8 0 Week 5 @49ers 5 15 0 0 0 0 Week 6 @Chargers 3 12 0 0 0 0 Week 8 Rams 5 18 0 2 7 0 Week 9 @Eagles 2 8 0 0 0 0 Week 10 Giants 12 79 1 0 0 0 Week 11 @Panthers 8 23 0 2 -3 0 Week 12 Commanders 3 11 0 1 15 1

