The Rice Owls (1-2) face the UT Martin Skyhawks (2-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

Rice vs. UT Martin Game Information

Rice Top Players (2022-23)

Max Fiedler: 11.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK

Quincy Olivari: 18.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Travis Evee: 15.6 PTS, 2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Cameron Sheffield: 7.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Mekhi Mason: 9.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

UT Martin Top Players (2022-23)

Jordan Sears: 15.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

K.J. Simon: 14.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK

Parker Stewart: 16 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

KK Curry: 8.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

Chris Nix: 6.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

Rice vs. UT Martin Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Rice Rank Rice AVG UT Martin AVG UT Martin Rank 56th 76.9 Points Scored 80.5 14th 334th 76.6 Points Allowed 75.4 319th 134th 32.4 Rebounds 35.7 18th 280th 7.3 Off. Rebounds 8.9 142nd 42nd 8.8 3pt Made 7.7 134th 40th 15.2 Assists 13.6 136th 235th 12.4 Turnovers 11.6 152nd

