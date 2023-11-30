Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Nolan County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 12:32 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Nolan County, Texas today, we've got the information.
Nolan County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Roscoe High School at Ballinger High School
- Game Time: 11:40 AM CT on November 30
- Location: Haskell, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Merkel High School at Roscoe High School
- Game Time: 3:40 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Haskell, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
