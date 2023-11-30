On Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, the Dallas Stars clash with the Calgary Flames. Is Nils Lundkvist going to light the lamp in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Nils Lundkvist score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Lundkvist stats and insights

  • Lundkvist is yet to score through 20 games this season.
  • In two games against the Flames this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Flames defensive stats

  • The Flames have given up 72 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Lundkvist recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/28/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:30 Away W 2-0
11/24/2023 Flames 1 0 1 13:40 Home L 7-4
11/22/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:52 Home L 2-1 OT
11/20/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:25 Home W 6-3
11/18/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 13:13 Home L 6-3
11/14/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 12:45 Home W 4-3 OT
11/12/2023 Wild 1 0 1 16:33 Away W 8-3
11/11/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:02 Away W 3-2
11/9/2023 Blue Jackets 2 0 2 17:56 Away W 5-2
11/6/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:31 Home L 3-2

Stars vs. Flames game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

