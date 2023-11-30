The UTSA Roadrunners (1-2) meet the Lamar Cardinals (2-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Lamar vs. UTSA Game Information

Lamar Top Players (2022-23)

Nate Calmese: 17.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

UTSA Top Players (2022-23)

Jacob Germany: 12.3 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

Lamar vs. UTSA Stat Comparison (2022-23)

UTSA Rank UTSA AVG Lamar AVG Lamar Rank 235th 69.3 Points Scored 67.9 274th 334th 76.6 Points Allowed 74.5 303rd 178th 31.8 Rebounds 32.6 117th 162nd 8.7 Off. Rebounds 10 54th 192nd 7.3 3pt Made 5.7 329th 343rd 10.5 Assists 13.2 163rd 294th 13.1 Turnovers 14 334th

