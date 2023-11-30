The UTSA Roadrunners (3-4) play the Lamar Cardinals (4-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Lamar vs. UTSA Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas

TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other Southland Games

Lamar Stats Insights

Lamar has compiled a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 42.0% from the field.

The Roadrunners are the rebounding team in the country, the Cardinals rank 30th.

The Cardinals put up just 1.4 more points per game (83.7) than the Roadrunners allow (82.3).

When it scores more than 82.3 points, Lamar is 4-0.

Lamar Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Lamar scored 70.3 points per game at home last season, and 63.2 away.

The Cardinals gave up fewer points at home (71.7 per game) than away (76.2) last season.

Beyond the arc, Lamar sunk fewer treys away (5.9 per game) than at home (6.0) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (32.0%) than at home (33.7%) as well.

Lamar Upcoming Schedule