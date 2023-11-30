Jalen Tolbert will be running routes against the 22nd-ranked passing defense in the NFL when his Dallas Cowboys play the Seattle Seahawks in Week 13, on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET.

Tolbert has 16 catches for 183 yards and one TD this year. He has been targeted 28 times.

Tolbert vs. the Seahawks

Tolbert vs the Seahawks (since 2021): No games

No games Seattle has given up 100 or more receiving yards to five opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

13 players have caught a TD pass against the Seahawks this year.

One opposing player has hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Seattle on the season.

Tolbert will square off against the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this week. The Seahawks allow 230.7 passing yards per game.

The Seahawks' defense ranks 15th in the league with 14 passing TDs conceded so far this year.

Cowboys Player Previews

Jalen Tolbert Receiving Props vs. the Seahawks

Receiving Yards: 19.5 (-115)

Tolbert Receiving Insights

Tolbert has topped his receiving yards prop bet twice in four games this year.

Tolbert has received 7.2% of his team's 390 passing attempts this season (28 targets).

He has racked up 6.5 yards per target (183 yards on 28 targets).

In one of eight games this year, Tolbert has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

He has one touchdown this season (3.0% of his team's 33 offensive TDs).

Tolbert has been targeted three times in the red zone (4.5% of his team's 67 red zone pass attempts).

Tolbert's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Commanders 11/23/2023 Week 12 3 TAR / 2 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 11/19/2023 Week 11 5 TAR / 2 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 11/12/2023 Week 10 5 TAR / 2 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 11/5/2023 Week 9 5 TAR / 3 REC / 49 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 10/29/2023 Week 8 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

