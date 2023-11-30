Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hays County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
In Hays County, Texas, there are exciting high school basketball games on the docket today. Info on how to watch them is available below.
Hays County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Legacy Christian - San Antonio at San Marcos Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: San Marcos, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
