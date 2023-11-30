Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Harris County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Harris County, Texas today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Harris County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hargrave High School at Lorena High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Lorena, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hargrave High School at Burnet High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Lorena, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Second Baptist School at Houston Adventist Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Cypress, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Awty International School at Frassati Catholic
- Game Time: 7:25 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Spring, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
