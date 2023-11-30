In 2A - action on Thursday, November 30, Refugio High School will host Ganado High School at 7:00 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Ganado vs. Refugio Game Information

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Victoria, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Jackson County Games This Week

Blanco High School at Edna High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
  • Location: Edna, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Edna High School at Falls City High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
  • Location: Falls City, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.