Dallas County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Cistercian Prep School

Game Time: 12:01 AM CT on November 29

Location: Irving, TX

Irving, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Lakeview Centennial High School at Royse City High School

Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on November 30

Location: Royse City, TX

Royse City, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Forney High School at Skyline High School

Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on November 30

Location: Lewisville, TX

Lewisville, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Denton High School at St. Mark's School Of Texas

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 30

Location: Lewisville, TX

Lewisville, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Skyline High School at Lewisville High School