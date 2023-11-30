Will Brandin Cooks hit paydirt when the Dallas Cowboys and the Seattle Seahawks play in Week 13 on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET? In the column below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the numbers and trends you need.

Will Brandin Cooks score a touchdown against the Seahawks?

Odds to score a TD this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a TD)

Cooks' 33 catches have turned into 452 yards (45.2 per game) and four scores. He has been targeted 48 times.

Cooks has tallied a touchdown catch in four of 10 games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.

Brandin Cooks Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Giants 4 2 22 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 7 2 17 0 Week 4 Patriots 4 4 27 0 Week 5 @49ers 4 1 7 0 Week 6 @Chargers 4 4 36 1 Week 8 Rams 4 3 49 1 Week 9 @Eagles 2 1 7 0 Week 10 Giants 10 9 173 1 Week 11 @Panthers 4 3 42 0 Week 12 Commanders 5 4 72 1

