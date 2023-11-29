WAC teams will be in action in four games on Wednesday's college basketball slate. That includes the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks squaring off against the Tarleton State Texans at Wisdom Gym.

WAC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV UT Arlington Mavericks at Abilene Christian Wildcats 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks at Tarleton State Texans 8:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros at Grand Canyon Antelopes 9:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29 FOX (Live stream on Fubo) (Live stream on ESPN+) Utah Valley Wolverines at Seattle U Redhawks 9:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

