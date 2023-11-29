Wednesday's WAC schedule includes the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (1-2, 0-0 WAC) against the Grand Canyon Antelopes (2-0, 0-0 WAC) at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Grand Canyon Game Information

UT Rio Grande Valley Top Players (2022-23)

Justin Johnson: 20.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

20.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Will Johnston: 14.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Daylen Williams: 6.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK

6.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK Dima Zdor: 8.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK

8.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK Ahren Freeman: 8.8 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Grand Canyon Top Players (2022-23)

Rayshon Harrison: 17.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

17.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Gabe McGlothan: 12.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Chance McMillian: 10.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Noah Baumann: 7.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Yvan Ouedraogo: 5.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Grand Canyon Stat Comparison (2022-23)

UT Rio Grande Valley Rank UT Rio Grande Valley AVG Grand Canyon AVG Grand Canyon Rank 28th 78.7 Points Scored 75.2 93rd 350th 78.2 Points Allowed 67.3 94th 61st 33.8 Rebounds 33.4 79th 142nd 8.9 Off. Rebounds 8.4 195th 229th 6.9 3pt Made 9.0 35th 21st 15.8 Assists 12.5 221st 359th 15.6 Turnovers 11.2 113th

