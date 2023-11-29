The Grand Canyon Antelopes (4-1, 0-0 WAC) travel in WAC play versus the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-5, 0-0 WAC) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Grand Canyon Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas

UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other WAC Games

UT Rio Grande Valley Stats Insights

This season, UT Rio Grande Valley has a 2-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 43.3% from the field.

The Vaqueros are the 200th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Antelopes sit at 54th.

The Vaqueros put up 5.9 more points per game (73.9) than the Antelopes allow their opponents to score (68.0).

UT Rio Grande Valley is 2-1 when it scores more than 68.0 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UT Rio Grande Valley Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, UT Rio Grande Valley averaged 13.2 more points per game at home (84.5) than on the road (71.3).

In 2022-23, the Vaqueros gave up 11.9 fewer points per game at home (73.3) than on the road (85.2).

Beyond the arc, UT Rio Grande Valley drained fewer 3-pointers on the road (6.1 per game) than at home (7.3) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (33.8%) than at home (33.9%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UT Rio Grande Valley Upcoming Schedule