The UT Arlington Mavericks' (1-5) WAC schedule includes Wednesday's game against the Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-2) at Teague Center. It begins at 7:00 PM ET.

UT Arlington Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Teague Center in Abilene, Texas

Teague Center in Abilene, Texas TV: ESPN+

UT Arlington vs. Abilene Christian Scoring Comparison

The Mavericks score an average of 66.3 points per game, 5.7 more points than the 60.6 the Wildcats allow.

UT Arlington is 1-4 when it scores more than 60.6 points.

Abilene Christian's record is 3-1 when it gives up fewer than 66.3 points.

The Wildcats record 68.6 points per game, 13.6 fewer points than the 82.2 the Mavericks give up.

This season the Wildcats are shooting 39.6% from the field, six% lower than the Mavericks concede.

The Mavericks make 38.2% of their shots from the field, 2.5% lower than the Wildcats' defensive field-goal percentage.

UT Arlington Leaders

Avery Brittingham: 12.5 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.7 STL, 42.9 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)

12.5 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.7 STL, 42.9 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11) Taliyah Clark: 13.2 PTS, 39.3 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28)

13.2 PTS, 39.3 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28) Gia Adams: 11.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (3-for-21)

11.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (3-for-21) Adela Valkova: 7.2 PTS, 54.5 FG%

7.2 PTS, 54.5 FG% Nya Threatt: 6.5 PTS, 27.5 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

UT Arlington Schedule